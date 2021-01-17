Branches of apricot and peach blossoms are among Tet gifts from the mainland to personnel on DK1 platforms and in Con Dao island district (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defence and the navy as well as specialties from around the country are being delivered to personnel at offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and in Con Dao island district. Two delegations from the Naval Region 2 Command departed from the military port of its Brigade 171 in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on January 14, taking Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to 15 DK1 platforms and Con Dao district on Vietnam’ southern continental shelf. Tonnes of gifts and essential goods were loaded onto two vessels, Truong Sa 19 and Truong Sa 21, on January 13. They include fresh food such as poultry and vegetables, confectionery, as well as glutinous rice, “dong” leaves, and mung beans, for making “chung” cakes – a traditional dish at Tet. Branches of apricot and peach blossom buds, which are symbols of Tet, are also onboard. The ships are also taking along specialities sent from authorities, socio-political organisations, businesses,… Read full this story
- Tet gifts presented to soldiers on Song Tu Tay island
- Hanoi chairman bans Tet gift-giving
- Tet bonus: workers prefer cash
- Tet gift hampers popular item at year-end
- Consumer lending boosted ahead of Tet
- Trump administration eases Obama-era offshore drilling safety rules
- Mekong Delta craft villages get busy for Tet
- Tet air travel demand forecasted to rise 12% on-year
- Tourism market bustle as Lunar New Year’s coming
- Bac Ninh province offers Tet gifts, free bus tickets to workers
Warmth of Tet coming to staff on offshore platforms have 275 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.