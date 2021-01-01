Infrastructure VND200 trillion needed to develop seaports by 2030 The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 1, 2021,08:31 (GMT+7) VND200 trillion needed to develop seaports by 2030 The Saigon Times A view of the Cai Mep-Thi Vai Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. The total cost for the development of the seaport system in Vietnam by 2030 is estimated at VND150-200 trillion – PHOTO: SGGP HCMC – The total cost for the development of the seaport system in Vietnam by 2030 is estimated at VND150-200 trillion, including VND35-40 trillion for public infrastructure facilities at the seaports. Some 18 projects to improve and upgrade the existing seaports will be prioritized for investment first at an estimated cost of VND18-20 trillion, such as Cai Mep-Thi Vai in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and Lach Huyen in Haiphong City, Thanh Nien Online newspaper. At a seminar on December 30 to comment on a master plan to develop seaports in Vietnam in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Le Tan Dat, deputy director of Construction Consultation Joint Stock Company for Maritime Building, said in order to improve the effectiveness of the investment in seaports, international gateway seaports in Haiphong City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province should be prioritized. In… Read full this story

VND200 trillion needed to develop seaports by 2030 have 322 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.