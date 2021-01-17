Infrastructure VND1.8-trillion Cu Chi hospital gets off ground The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 17, 2021,14:36 (GMT+7) VND1.8-trillion Cu Chi hospital gets off groundThe Saigon Times Representatives attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cu Chi Regional General Hospital project in HCMC on January 15 – PHOTO: SGGPO HCMC – The HCMC Project Investment Management Authority for Civil and Industry on January 15 broke ground on the Cu Chi Regional General Hospital project with a total investment of over VND1.8 trillion. The hospital is set to cover over six hectares of land in Nguyen Van Hoai Street in Tan An Hoi Commune of Cu Chi District. After its construction within 36 months, the Grade-2 hospital will have 13 floors and 1,000 beds, the local media reported. Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the HCMC Department of Health, said that the hospital, located in the northwestern gateway of HCMC, would be in charge of taking care of the residents of the district and some neighboring provinces and cities. Once in place, the hospital will receive some 3,500 outpatients every day. This is one of the city’s key healthcare projects aimed at meeting the residents’ demand for medical care. Earlier, the prime minister approved a plan to build the… Read full this story

