Stock Market VN-Index loses 30 points as most stocks sink The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,18:11 (GMT+7) VN-Index loses 30 points as most stocks sinkThe Saigon Times A man monitors stock prices. Many stocks plunged into the red today, January 26 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Hochiminh Stock Exchange continued the downtrend with the benchmark VN-Index dipping by some 30 points, or 2.57%, at 1,136.12 today, January 26, as numerous stocks plunged into the red. Losers outstripped winners by 395 to 78 on the southern bourse. Trade volume improved by 16% to 821.4 million shares while the value reached VND17.5 trillion, up 11% from the session earlier. There were over 39 million shares worth VND1.2 trillion traded in block deals. Many bluechips were in negative territory, with lenders CTG and STB and financial service provider TCH tumbling by over 6%. Making sluggish trade, many bank stocks such as VPB, BID, HDB and VIB were among key drags on the southern market. Low-cost air carrier VJC, retailer VRE, brewery firm SAB, gas firm GAS and jewelry company PNJ slumped by 1.9%-2.4% at the close. Among the bluechips, property stock NVL and lender MBB bucked the downward trend to close up 1.3% and 1.6%,… Read full this story
