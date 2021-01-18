Stock Market VN-Index ends in the red as bluechips sink The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 18, 2021,18:12 (GMT+7) VN-Index ends in the red as bluechips sinkThe Saigon Times A woman walks past a stock quotation board at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Company in HCMC. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange lost 2.26 points today – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange lost 2.26 points, or 0.19%, against the session earlier to close the day at 1,191.94 points today, January 18, with many bluechips sinking. There were 273 gaining stocks and 201 decliners. The southern market saw 747.35 million shares worth VND17.2 trillion change hands, falling 4.57% in volume and 8.18% in value compared with the previous session. In the VN30 basket, 11 stocks gained ground while 19 declined. Bank stocks were the main drags as most of them dipped in the red. VCB was the only gainer among bank stocks. CTG, EIB, HDB and STB shrank 2.28% to VND38,600, 2.5% to VND21,450, 2.33% to VND27,250 and 2.37% to VND20,600, respectively. MBB and VPB also fell approximately 2%. However, STB set its new record with 59.66 million shares traded, leading the southern market by liquidity. Other large-cap… Read full this story

