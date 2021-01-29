VIR webchat: Phu Yen, an attractive investment destination

Tran Huu The, chairman of Phu Yen People’s Committee, at the webchat On December 26, Phu Yen People’s Committee co-operated with VIR to organise a web chat themed “Phu Yen – an attractive investment destination”. Speaking at the event, Le Trong Minh, VIR editor-in-chief said that Phu Yen gathers numerous potential and advantages to promote economic growth, which focus on key sectors namely high-tech agriculture and tourism, energy, and urban development. It is also an ideal investment destination for investors. According to Tran Huu The, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Phu Yen has huge potential to boost service and tourism economic development, thanks to its 130km coastline, more than 20 national attractions, and 5km distance between Tuy Hoa City and Phu Cat airport. In addition, with the advantages of the nearby coast-line, Phu Yen also has plenty of favourable conditions to develop high-tech agriculture and aquaculture. However, the chairman admitted that despite the available advantages, it is also difficult to switch these opportunities into power to promote the province’s socioeconomic growth. “Along with support from the government, the effort of the province, Phu Yen needs to mobilise private investment, including investment from foreign and domestic enterprises. Attracting private investment… Read full this story

