Taiwanese footwear producer ties up Vietnamese company for renewable energy solutionsVinfast announces launch of two new electric motorcycle models and O2O shopping experienceAwakening the sleeping beauty on the banks of the Vam Co Dong RiverSun World: The perfect combination of top entertainment and world cultureC.T Land looks to VND22 trillion revenue in 2021 On January 26, VinCSS LLC (a member of Vingroup) introduced VinCSS FIDO2 Cloud as a passwordless powerful authentication cloud service following the announcement of a series of FIDO2-certified products and services with powerful authentication in compliance with international standards. This is the first powerful authentication cloud service in Viet Nam that helps customers integrate and apply powerful passwordless authentication into their digital ecosystem quickly and easily at the most reasonable cost. Passwordless authentication is an inevitable trend supported and promoted by all major technology firms in the world under the leadership of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance. This offers powerful passwordless authentication in businesses and organisations, platforms and services that are compatible with international technology standards and deployed in a variety of forms at a reasonable cost. VinCSS FIDO2 Cloud service is an authentication-as-a-service platform that simultaneously supports FIDO2 standards and system-based authentication standards (OAuth2, SAML2 and… Read full this story

Vingroup to launch Vietnam's first powerful authentication cloud service have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.