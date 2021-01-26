Vingroup may break into US market through acquisition of LG smartphone business

LG’s smartphone business wished to aid Vingroup’s penetration to the US The Asian media is in a huge stir over the rumoured take-over deal in the making between the Vietnamese giant and LG Electronics, the fourth biggest “chaebol” in South Korea. Newswire Business Korea reported that LG Electronics wants to sell its smartphone business to Vingroup as soon as it makes an exit from the segment in the US. The Vietnamese giant was also reported to submit the most attractive offer for the deal, but both sides have remained quiet about a possible deal so far. However, the information is in line with Vingroup’s announcing late last year plans to enter the US. In an interview with CNN, the group’s vice chairwoman Le Thi Thu Thuy said that the US is a very promising market and the group “will initially focus resources on investing there, then steadily expand to other markets.” According to the company, the nation is the strictest market in the world. Therefore, once it gains success there, targeting nearby markets will be easier. The US smartphone market is led by the two global giants Apple and Samsung with the market shares of 40 and 30 per cent, respectively, following data… Read full this story

