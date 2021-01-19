Corporate Vinamilk exports first huge batch of milk to China in 2021 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,18:38 (GMT+7) Vinamilk exports first huge batch of milk to China in 2021The Saigon Times Vinamilk’s products made for the Chinese market are seen on conveyor belts – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnam Dairy Products JSC or Vinamilk exported 10 containers of premium plant-based milk products to China, marking its first shipments of milk to the northern neighboring market this year. The 10 containers of plant-based milk including soy milk, almond milk and red bean milk which left Vietnam early this year have arrived in China and are now available at local convenience stores in the world’s largest market. The Vietnamese dairy giant is also ramping up production to ship five containers of sweetened condensed milk to China ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday or Tet. Earlier, the dairy firm exported its first batch of Ong Tho-branded condensed milk to the Chinese market in April last year. Vo Trung Hieu, international business director at Vinamilk, said that after Vinamilk shipped plant-based milk products to China for the first time to survey this market late last year, it received positive feedback from business partners… Read full this story

