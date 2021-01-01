Viettel to build software on border crossing management

At the signing ceremony The agreement was part of the efforts to realize the Prime Minister’s decision on conducting online border procedures at border gates under the management of the Ministry of National Defense, contributing to effectively managing land border crossing. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Major General Le Van Phuc highly appreciated relevant units for their close coordination in developing the software, contributing to raising the quality of administrative reform, border management, and exit and entry control at border gates. In the coming time, General Phuc asked the Department of Border Gate Management of the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the Standing Committee of the Project Management Board to cooperate with Viettel to complete all essential procedures, double-check, and hand over the software to relevant units. The operation of the software will serve administrative reform, promote industrialization, and raise the quality of land border crossing management, contributing to safeguarding sovereignty and security in border areas in the new period. Source: bienphong Translated by Tran Hoai

