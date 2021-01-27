Viettel FC and Sai Gon FC square off in the 2020 V.League 1 season. Both sides will represent Viet Nam in continental competition this year. Photo danviet.vn Football HÀ NỘI – Viettel FC face tough sledding in their 2021 AFC Champions League campaign. The 2020 V.League 1 champions were drawn in Group F of the East Asia zone and will face the holders of Asia’s top club competition, Ulsan Hyundai. The South Korean side won the 2020 edition of the AFC Champions League against Persepolis of Iran just last month after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the competition. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) held the draw for both the premier AFC Champions League and secondary AFC Cup competition yesterday. Viettel will also square off against BG Pathun United of Thailand and the winner of a playoff between Brisbane Roar FC of Australia and the winner of the preliminary playoff between Kaya FC–Iloilo of the Philippines and Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC of China. The group stage matches are scheduled to be played from April 21 to May 7, with a centralised venue that has yet to be announced. AFC Cup draw Meanwhile, the draw for the AFC Cup saw Ha Noi FC… Read full this story

Viettel face tough draw in AFC Champions League have 269 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.