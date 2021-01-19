Tourism Vietravel Airlines to offer 50,000 tickets at zero dong starting today By Dao Loan Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,13:48 (GMT+7) Vietravel Airlines to offer 50,000 tickets at zero dong starting today By Dao Loan Passengers on board a Vietravel Airlines plane. The new carrier started opening ticket sales for commercial flights from 1 a.m. today, January 19 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF VIETRAVEL AIRLINES HCMC – Vietravel Airlines began selling tickets for commercial flights from 1 a.m. today, January 19, with 50,000 tickets at zero Vietnam dong (excluding taxes and fees), with many other special deals being launched as part of the newest local air carrier’s promotional program. According to Vietnam’s sixth carrier, it will offer 50,000 zero-dong tickets from January 19 to 25 or until the tickets are sold out. Passengers can book tickets on its website www.vietravelairlines.com for commercial flights operated on the HCMC-Hanoi/Phu Quoc/Danang/Nha Trang and Hanoi-Phu Quoc/Danang/Hue routes. Vu Duc Bien, general director of Vietravel Airlines, said that its first commercial flights are scheduled to take off on January 25. The carrier is set to operate 1-2 daily flight(s) on each route and will increase the flight frequency as well as expand its flight network, especially during the upcoming Lunar New… Read full this story
- HCM City offers air ticket to Japanese visitor after stealing incident
- Delta Airline offers fresh selection of in-flight food, beverage
- Diana Ross tickets go on sale today for singer's UK tour dates next summer
- Domestic airlines offer flash discounts, additional flights for holiday period
- Cyclone 'Bulbul': Operations at Kolkata airport suspended for 12 hours; airlines offer waivers
- Bail Reform: NYC To Offer Mets Tickets, Doughnut Gift Cards To Get Freed Inmates Back In Court
- NIT-T to offer incubation facility to alumni start-up entrepreneurs
- Turkish-US Patrols of Syria's Manbij May Start 'Today or Tomorrow' – Report
- Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e India prices revealed, pre-orders start today
- Heal The Gut: 17 Gut-Healing Strategies to Start Today
Vietravel Airlines to offer 50,000 tickets at zero dong starting today have 321 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.