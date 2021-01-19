Tourism Vietravel Airlines to offer 50,000 tickets at zero dong starting today By Dao Loan Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,13:48 (GMT+7) Vietravel Airlines to offer 50,000 tickets at zero dong starting today By Dao Loan Passengers on board a Vietravel Airlines plane. The new carrier started opening ticket sales for commercial flights from 1 a.m. today, January 19 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF VIETRAVEL AIRLINES HCMC – Vietravel Airlines began selling tickets for commercial flights from 1 a.m. today, January 19, with 50,000 tickets at zero Vietnam dong (excluding taxes and fees), with many other special deals being launched as part of the newest local air carrier’s promotional program. According to Vietnam’s sixth carrier, it will offer 50,000 zero-dong tickets from January 19 to 25 or until the tickets are sold out. Passengers can book tickets on its website www.vietravelairlines.com for commercial flights operated on the HCMC-Hanoi/Phu Quoc/Danang/Nha Trang and Hanoi-Phu Quoc/Danang/Hue routes. Vu Duc Bien, general director of Vietravel Airlines, said that its first commercial flights are scheduled to take off on January 25. The carrier is set to operate 1-2 daily flight(s) on each route and will increase the flight frequency as well as expand its flight network, especially during the upcoming Lunar New… Read full this story

