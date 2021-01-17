Trade Vietnam’s trade deficit with China hits US$35.2 billion in 2020 The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 17, 2021,09:31 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s trade deficit with China hits US$35.2 billion in 2020The Saigon Times Shipping containers at a port operated by the Saigon Newport Corporation in HCMC. Vietnam ran a trade deficit of US$35.2 billion with neighboring China last year, inching up 3.7% against 2019 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – China remained the largest supplier of goods to Vietnam in 2020 as Vietnam ran a trade deficit of US$35.2 billion with the neighboring country last year, up 3.7% against 2019, according to the Department of Asia-Africa Markets under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs indicated that Vietnam had exported products worth US$48.9 billion to China in 2020, up 17.9% year-on-year, while the country had spent US$84.1 billion on imports from China, a year-on-year rise of 11.5%. Two-way trade between Vietnam and China totaled US$133 billion last year, up 13.8% year-on-year. The main drivers for the trade growth were processing and manufacturing goods and building materials. However, some traditional exports of Vietnam faced difficulties while being shipped to China due to the global coronavirus pandemic, with agricultural and fishery products… Read full this story

Vietnam’s trade deficit with China hits US$35.2 billion in 2020 have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.