Technology Vietnam’s internet economy expected to hit US$43 billion by 2025 By Van Ly Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,07:42 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s internet economy expected to hit US$43 billion by 2025 By Van Ly An individual uses the MoMo e-wallet. Vietnam’s internet economy is projected to reach US$43 billion in 2025 HANOI – Vietnam’s internet economy is projected to reach US$43 billion in 2025 and new tech unicorns, which are technology startup companies with a valuation of US$1 billion or more, could appear in the country, according to a report of Do Ventures, a venture fund targeting startups in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Do Ventures said that Vietnam was highly valued thanks to the rise of the middle class and the surging number of internet users. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, more Vietnamese are opting for online platforms and services, including cashless payment methods. In 2019, Vietnamese tech startups earned up to US$861 million in capital from 123 investment deals. In the first quarter of 2020, the amount of capital poured into the field totaled US$284 million. In 2019, the country recorded 109 investors in the technology sector. In the first half of 2020, only a limited number of new investors joined the… Read full this story

