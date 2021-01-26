Vietnam’s e-commerce market generates $11.8 billion in 2020

Vietnam’s e-commerce market had a positive performance in 2020 According to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, 53 per cent of the population has joined the online retail market, boosting the growth of Vietnam’s e-commerce sector by 18 per cent to $11.8 billion, accounting for 5.5 per cent of the total retail sales. Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia to achieve double-digit growth rate in e-commerce. COVID-19 pandemic is a major boost to e-commerce, prompting many companies to do businesses online, as well as attracting first-time online shoppers. However, the purchasing power is still affected by the pandemic. The number of transactions has increased drastically compared to last year’s period. Nevertheless, revenue growth is on a down trend as consumers buy items with lower value. The pandemic also resulted in a massive drop in online flight and hotel bookings. Online shopping traffic in Vietnam so far this year skyrocketed by 150 per cent against the year prior, with daily visits to e-commerce sites growing to 3.5 million, according to the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM). The e-Conomy SEA 2020 report from Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company pointed out that e-commerce has driven significant growth in Vietnam at… Read full this story

