Nation Vietnamese worker tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Japan The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021,18:41 (GMT+7) Vietnamese worker tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in JapanThe Saigon Times A health worker sprays disinfectant to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at a quarantine center. A 32-year-old resident of the northern province of Hai Duong tested positive for Covid-19 after she arrived in Japan 10 days ago on work – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 32-year-old resident of Hai Duong Province in the north tested positive for Covid-19 after she arrived in Japan 10 days ago on work, the province’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced this morning, January 27. The woman flew to Japan from the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on January 17, transiting through Singapore. After her arrival at an airport in Japan, she underwent a Covid-19 test and the result came back positive. Before going abroad on work, she worked at an industrial zone in the province’s Chi Linh City. On being notified of the news, local competent forces on January 26 discovered that 17 people had come into close contact with her. The force took their samples for Covid-19 testing and sent them to the Chi… Read full this story

