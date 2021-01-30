Nation Vietnamese scholars win U.S. scientific research awards The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,09:15 (GMT+7) Vietnamese scholars win U.S. scientific research awardsThe Saigon Times Vietnamese researchers have earned 20 scientific research awards under the PEER program since 2011 – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY HCMC – Three Vietnamese scholars have won the U.S. scientific research awards in the latest round of the Partnerships for Enhanced Engagement in Research (PEER) program, an international program that funds scientists and engineers in developing countries who partner with U.S. Government-funded researchers to address global development challenges, the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam announced on January 28. The PEER program is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development and implemented by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The awards range from US$54,000 to US$300,000 in value. Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh from the Asian Institute of Technology Center, one of the three scholars, will use microbes to remove toxic pollutants from contaminated soils in Vietnam to protect the health of the community and the environment. This project aims to reduce residual dioxin contamination from the past use of Agent Orange during the American War in Vietnam. Dang Thuong Huyen from the HCMC University of Technology… Read full this story

Vietnamese scholars win U.S. scientific research awards have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.