Vietnamese scholars win another three U.S. scientific research awards

Recently, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced more than $5.8 million for 26 new worldwide research projects to discover, test, and scale breakthrough solutions for critical challenges in international development through the PEER program, funded by USAID and implemented by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The awards range in value from $54,000 to $300,000. The following researchers in Vietnam received awards under this latest round: (Photo for illustration) Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh of Asian Institute of Technology Center, Vietnam (AITVN) and AIT, Thailand, will use microbes to remove toxic pollutants from contaminated soils in Vietnam to protect the health of the community and the environment. To learn more about the project, visit: https://sites.nationalacademies.org/PGA/PEER/PEERscience/PGA_364196. Dang Thuong Huyen of Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology will help convert agricultural waste into a tool for removing pollutants from soil in Vietnam. To learn more about the project, visit: https://sites.nationalacademies.org/PGA/PEER/PEERscience/PGA_364197. Nguyen Khoi Nghia of Can Tho University will research cost-effective methods for removing pollutants by analyzing soil and testing techniques for stimulating the growth of microorganisms to degrade pollutants. To learn more about the project, visit: https://sites.nationalacademies.org/PGA/PEER/PEERscience/PGA_364198. Since its establishment in 2011, the PEER program has helped… Read full this story

