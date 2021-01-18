The show drew a crowded audience and rounds of applause. Earlier, the Vietnamese troupe took part in the Petrushka World Puppet Carnival in Yekaterinburg from August 12 – 20. The event attracted the participation of 30 countries, with 40 performances staged. Vietnam won top prize and was recognized as the best puppet-design team. While in Yekaterinburg, the troupe also hosted a show for the Vietnamese community. A performance by the Vietnam National Puppetry Theater in Russia General Manager of the theater Ngo Thanh Thuy said that the team is deeply moved when performing for Vietnamese in Russia. According to Thuy, many expatriates said since they moved to Russia, this was the second time they had saw a show by a national art troupe of Vietnam in the host country. They said the performance reflects the cultural life of Vietnamese farmers which is so close and familiar to them, she added. Thuy stressed that her team is proud of growing Vietnamese traditional puppetry art and finishing the Yekaterinburg carnival as one of the top troupes. The Vietnam National Puppetry Theater has a 60-year-long history of development, housing a significant number of leading puppetry researchers, directors, visual artists, fine art decorators and… Read full this story

Vietnamese puppetry shines in Russia have 292 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.