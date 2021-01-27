Vietnamese provinces, cities to reward women having two kids before turning 35

A circular issued by the Ministry of Health, to take effect on March 10, said they would be rewarded with cash or gifts depending on where they live.The other 20 localities are Can Tho City and 15 provinces in the south – Dong Thap, Hau Giang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Long An, Bac Lieu, Tay Ninh, Soc Trang, Ca Mau, Dong Nai, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, An Giang, Ben Tre, and Kien Giang, and Da Nang City and Quang Ngai, Khanh Hoa and Binh Thuan in the central region.The circular does not specify the value of the reward.The fertility rate in the south has dropped sharply in recent years.In 2019 the rate in HCMC had dropped from 1.76 children per woman of reproductive age to 1.39 compared to 2.75-2.38 in the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Nghe An.In the southern provinces of Dong Thap, Hau Giang and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the rates were 1.34, 1.53 and 1.37.The national rate has been 2.09 for the last three years, lower than the globally agreed replacement fertility rate to sustain a population of 2.1.Vietnam is among the most rapidly aging countries in the world. It entered the aging phase in 2011… Read full this story

