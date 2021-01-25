Vietnamese girls take part in #GirlsTakeover campaign

17-year-old student Dang Thuy Duong from Van Noi High School (Hanoi) and 18-year-old student Bui Y Nhi from the University of Law were empowered by Director of the Plan International Vietnam Organization Sharon Kane and Editor-in-Chief of Ehomebooks Trinh Minh Tuan. At the event The two girls put new and creative perspectives of the young generation into plans of companies or organizations when they have the opportunity to take power and make decisions. As scheduled, in the next 12 months, they will work with Ehomebooks to publish a book themed “Ensuring safety for girls on the Internet”. Translated by Chung Anh

