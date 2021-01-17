Vietnamese economy tipped to bounce back in 2021

Việt Nam’s economy is forecast to grow this year. — Photo baotintuc.vn HÀ NỘI — Many economists have said the Vietnamese economy is set to speed up this year. Việt Nam’s economy grew quite slowly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but many experts have said the country’s economy is like a coiled spring, just waiting for the opportunity to bounce back. Therefore, the Government has set a growth target of 6.5 per cent for this year, twice the growth rate of last year. This is a big challenge as the pandemic is still complex, there are many risks related to trade conflicts between major economies and global political instability. However, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said there were still many opportunities that Việt Nam could seize to grow strongly. They include opportunities from new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), opportunities from digital transformation, e-commerce and the formation of new industries and business models. The minister said that Việt Nam could enjoy a high growth rate this year and in 2021-2025 if the country could fully utilise these opportunities and overcome the internal difficulties of the economy. World organisations have also tipped Việt Nam’s economy to speed up again… Read full this story
