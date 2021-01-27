Vietnam well-placed to snap up laptop supply chain shifts

Analysts agree that Vietnam could become the next manufacturing hub for laptops and similar tech products, photo Le Toan Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., a unit of Foxconn, the world’s biggest contract electronic manufacturer, was granted an investment certificates last week to develop a $270 million factory to produce laptops and tablets. Located in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the factory will be developed by Fukang Technology with an annual output of eight million units. Zhuo Xianhong, general director of Foxconn in Vietnam, said last month that the manufacturer has invested $1.5 billion in Vietnam, including $900 million in the northern province of Bac Giang alone, creating jobs for over 35,000 local workers. It aims to pour an additional $700 million and create 10,000 jobs in the country this year. It is not clear what brands of laptops and tablets Foxconn will produce in Bac Ninh, however, the group is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple, a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters in November, as the company diversifies production to minimise the impact of China-US trade tensions. In mid-January, a working group led by Xianhong visited… Read full this story

