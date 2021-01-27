Vietnam well-placed to snap up laptop supply chain shifts

Analysts agree that Vietnam could become the next manufacturing hub for laptops and similar tech products, photo Le Toan Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., a unit of Foxconn, the world’s biggest contract electronic manufacturer, was granted an investment certificates last week to develop a $270 million factory to produce laptops and tablets. Located in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the factory will be developed by Fukang Technology with an annual output of eight million units. Zhuo Xianhong, general director of Foxconn in Vietnam, said last month that the manufacturer has invested $1.5 billion in Vietnam, including $900 million in the northern province of Bac Giang alone, creating jobs for over 35,000 local workers. It aims to pour an additional $700 million and create 10,000 jobs in the country this year. It is not clear what brands of laptops and tablets Foxconn will produce in Bac Ninh, however, the group is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple, a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters in November, as the company diversifies production to minimise the impact of China-US trade tensions. In mid-January, a working group led by Xianhong visited… Read full this story
- Haizol’s Annual Supply Chain Summit in Shanghai; Current trends in the manufacturing industry in 2020
- More local firms join global supply chains
- CPTPP to advance Vietnamese farm produce’s foothold in global supply chain
- Supply Dynamics Named National Champion in US Air Force Sponsored Microelectronics Supply Chain Provenance Challenge
- Spotlight: No easy job for UK to shift fresh food supply chain over no-deal Brexit
- The Countries That Have The Most Resilient Supply Chains
- Trend Micro Predicts Escalating Cloud and Supply Chain Risk
- Apple warns of iPhone tariff risks as China supply chain exposed
- Food industry should audit supply chains, say waste campaigners
- Pepperfry to invest about $12 million on expansion, bolstering supply chain
Vietnam well-placed to snap up laptop supply chain shifts have 303 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.