Nation Vietnam to test second Covid-19 vaccine on humans next month The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,08:26 (GMT+7) Vietnam to test second Covid-19 vaccine on humans next monthThe Saigon Times Samples of Covivac, Vietnam’s second Covid-19 vaccine to be tested on people, which is produced by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals. The human trial of the vaccine will be conducted next month – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS HCMC – The human trial of Vietnam’s second Covid-19 vaccine, Covivac, produced by the Khanh Hoa-based Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), is expected to begin next month. At a ceremony to kick-start the trial process on January 21, IVAC officially announced a plan to choose volunteers for the injection of the vaccine, the local media reported. Covivac has been studied since May 2020. The pre-clinical research for the vaccine has been conducted in India, the United States and Vietnam and the vaccine has been proved safe for people to be injected. Pham Van Tac, head of the Administration of Science Technology and Training, said Covivac had produced a strong immune response and was suitable for Vietnam’s infrastructure. According to Dr Duong Huu Thai, head of IVAC, the vaccine had been tested on animals and… Read full this story

Vietnam to test second Covid-19 vaccine on humans next month have 306 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.