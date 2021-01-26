Other News Vietnam to stop importing 2G, 3G phones from July 1 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,15:11 (GMT+7) Vietnam to stop importing 2G, 3G phones from July 1The Saigon Times Vietnam’s production and imports of 2G and 3G phones will stop from July 1 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A new circular of the Ministry of Information and Communications bans the production and import from July 1, 2021 of phones using the second-generation (2G) and third-generation (3G) cellular mobile technology to accelerate the development of higher-technology cellular networks such as 4G and 5G. The ministry’s Circular 43 regulates that from July 1, all mobile phones manufactured in or imported to Vietnam must use the Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA) or 4G technology. 2G and 3G phones manufactured in or imported to the country before July 1 will continue to be sold or used. According to Hoang Minh Cuong, director of the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, the number of 2G phones used in Vietnam has dropped significantly, falling by 6-7 million units from late 2019 to the end of the third quarter of 2020. Vietnam plans to bring the number of 2G subscribers to below 5% by… Read full this story

