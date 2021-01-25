Nation Vietnam reports over 182,000 new cancer patients in 2020 By Minh Duy Monday, Jan 25, 2021,14:07 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports over 182,000 new cancer patients in 2020By Minh Duy Patients undergoing medical treatment at an HCMC hospital. The total number of cancer patients and cancer deaths in Vietnam has risen sharply – PHOTO: HOANG NHUNG HCMC – The total number of cancer patients and cancer deaths in Vietnam has risen sharply, with an estimated 182,563 new cancer cases and 122,690 cancer fatalities being reported in 2020, the Ministry of Health said. The ministry cited data from Globocan, a project of the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, as saying that the incidence and mortality rates of cancer in the country were 159 and 106 per 100,000 people, respectively. Last year, among the 185 surveyed countries and territories, Vietnam ranked 91st by the incidence rate and 50th by the mortality rate. In 2018, the rankings were 99 and 56, respectively, which indicated that the cancer incidence and mortality rates in Vietnam were surging. Many countries and regions in the world are reporting cancer cases, including developed countries such as the UK, France, Japan, South Korea and the United States, but the mortality… Read full this story

Vietnam reports over 182,000 new cancer patients in 2020 have 290 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.