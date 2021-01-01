Vietnam prioritizes development of key seaports

Speaking at a seminar on the master plan for Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 held by the ministry’s Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) on December 30, Deputy Minister Nhat highlighted the considerable development in both quantity and quality of the national seaport system in recent years, saying this basically meets the development goals set in the approved plan. At Hai Phong port The seaport system has contributed to creating a momentum for the development of coastal economic, industrial and urban zones, ensuring import-export activities and transport of commodities through seaports, thus meeting requirements on socio-economic development and international economic integration, he said. In the 2000s, the total output of goods through seaports nationwide stood at about 82 million tons. The figure rose to 654 million tons in 2019 and is expected to reach 670 million tons in 2020. Nhat said that developing marine infrastructure is also needed to promote the national socio-economic development, and meet the increasing demand of import-export, multinational transport activities. Under the master plan, the volume of cargo handled through ports will be 1.14 – 1.42 billion tons a year by 2030. Ports nationwide are set to serve 10.1 – 10.3… Read full this story

