Environment Vietnam needs US$35 billion to combat climate change in next decade: PM The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,17:12 (GMT+7) Vietnam needs US$35 billion to combat climate change in next decade: PMThe Saigon Times The Ba Tri reservoir in Ba Tri District, Ben Tre Province, is a project to combat droughts and salinity intrusion in the province. Vietnam needs US$35 billion to combat climate change in the next decade – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam needs to mobilize an additional US$35 billion to respond to climate change in the next decade, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. At the online international Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021 held by the Netherlands on January 25, the Vietnamese Government leader said that despite great efforts, the country's current economic capacity can meet only 30% of the demand for combating climate change, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused great impacts and reduced resources for the fight against environmental challenges, PM Phuc added. He also expressed his gratitude to the international community for supporting Vietnam to deal with environmental issues and expected to continue receiving their assistance. To respond to the enormous impacts of climate change in 2020, Vietnam has restructured the economy…

