2020 marked a major turning point in the last 100 years of humankind, with COVID-19 causing enormous harm to the global economy and disturbing life around the world. In addition to pandemics, other non-traditional security challenges have also emerged, including water security, natural disasters, and floods that had a strong impact on Southeast Asia, including Vietnam. In that context, Vietnam has promoted the strength of national solidarity, turning challenges into opportunities and posting outstanding achievements in all fields. The Government and the Prime Minister identified the motto “fighting the pandemic like fighting an enemy” and determined that the “dual goals” of pandemic prevention and socio-economy recovery be reached. It also promptly implemented policies to support people and businesses affected by the pandemic, conducted citizen protection efforts, and welcomed some 45,000 citizens home safely. With a spirit of mutual support, Vietnam quickly provided masks, medical supplies, and financial aid to 51 countries and international organisations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite having limited national resources. Vietnam has been recognised by the international community as a “beacon” in pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development, ensuring social security. Its economy grew 2.91% in 2020 – among the world’s highest. The size… Read full this story

Vietnam: Mettle and new positioning have 305 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at January 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.