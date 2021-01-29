Delegates in a joint photo. Photo: nhandan.com.vn Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association Do Huu Hao highlighted great achievements of the two countries over the past 45 years in the fields of politics, economy, defense, security, culture and education as well as the bilateral cooperation in regional and international forums. For his part, Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Mohd Zamruni Bin Khalid said to prepare for the anniversary the Malaysian Embassy in Vietnam has built plans to boost the solidarity and cooperation between people of the two countries, such as a Malaysian cultural week, Malaysian culinary fairs, cultural exchange programs and education fairs. Translated by Minh Anh
- Joint fight against COVID-19 brings closer Malaysia-China ties: Malaysian FM
- India-China Mark 70 Years of Diplomatic Relations, Beijing Urges Solidarity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
- Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
- American writer settles down in Vietnam after travelling to 70 countries
- UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
- Vietnam cuts air, road transportation to curb Covid-19
- First reporter among Vietnam's nine new Covid-19 infections
- International flights to Vietnam suspended amid Covid-19 spread
- Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights to Da Nang due to new quarantine policy
Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi have 201 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.