Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi

Delegates in a joint photo. Photo: nhandan.com.vn Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association Do Huu Hao highlighted great achievements of the two countries over the past 45 years in the fields of politics, economy, defense, security, culture and education as well as the bilateral cooperation in regional and international forums. For his part, Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Mohd Zamruni Bin Khalid said to prepare for the anniversary the Malaysian Embassy in Vietnam has built plans to boost the solidarity and cooperation between people of the two countries, such as a Malaysian cultural week, Malaysian culinary fairs, cultural exchange programs and education fairs. Translated by Minh Anh

