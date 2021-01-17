Other News Vietnam makes a big push into renewable energy By Huynh Kim Sunday, Jan 17, 2021,18:21 (GMT+7) Vietnam makes a big push into renewable energy By Huynh Kim The power reshuffle will ensure Vietnam’s energy security, reduce emission, maintain economic development, and better access to energy at affordable prices and create jobs for the community – PHOTO: THANH HOA According to a representative of GreenID, while the world is breaking up with coal-fired power, Vietnam also begins to promote investment in renewable energy. Opening a recent seminar on renewable energy, Nguy Thi Khanh, chief executive officer of GreenID, said the time for renewable energy in Vietnam has come. “We all know that the world is running out of fossil fuel and renewable energy emerges as a new trend,” said Ms. Khanh. According to her, 2018 was the third consecutive year that the capacity of coal-fired power reduced across the board. The capacity of newly built coal-fired power plants was down 39% compared to 2017 and 84% against 2015. The capacity of those awarded with operation certificate dropped by 20% over 2017 and 53% over 2015. Pre-construction operations fell by 24% versus 2017 and 69% versus 2015. In China and India, which have accounted… Read full this story

