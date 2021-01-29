Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chaired the online meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control with cities and provinces on the afternoon of January 28 At the online meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control with cities and provinces nationwide on the afternoon of January 28, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the committee, asked cities and provinces to strictly abide by their orders and make ready to fight COVID-19. “The return of the pandemic was anticipated and many cases of infection can be prevented if all prevention rules are strictly complied with,” he noted. “This is the new strain, so it is spreading rapidly.” “It is possible that there will be more new cases when the test results are released. However, we should not panic because we have localised the affected areas and taken samples for testing on a wide scale,” he added. According to the deputy prime minister, this should be a warning call for other localities. He asked cities and provinces to keep hospitals safe and ready. Health facilities should increase alertness to deal with any eventualities. He also urged cities and provinces to strictly monitor… Read full this story

Vietnam localizes COVID-19-hit areas in all-out effort to contain virus spread have 301 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.