Nation Vietnam implements closed medical monitoring system The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 16, 2021,17:58 (GMT+7) Vietnam implements closed medical monitoring systemThe Saigon Times Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The Ministries of Health, Science-Technology, and Information-Communications have completed the Covid-19 information management system, enabling Vietnam to begin a closed medical monitoring process, the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control announced at a meeting on January 15. Information about citizens and experts will be recorded on the system right after they register to come to Vietnam at Vietnam's foreign missions and airlines. All of them have to complete the mandatory health declarations and specify where they will reside after the quarantine period. Based on the information, the local authorities will be able to better prepare to receive and quarantine them. The quarantine centers and the health authorities have also been asked to work closely with each other to follow up on the quarantined people after the quarantine period. "The information system has been completed, creating a closed medical monitoring process. There should not be any infected persons entering the country and those arriving at the airports without completing the health declarations,…

