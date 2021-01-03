Nation Vietnam identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 3, 2021,11:08 (GMT+7) Vietnam identifies first case of UK coronavirus variantThe Saigon Times A health worker checks the temperature of a man at a hospital in HCMC. The variant of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom has been identified in Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health on January 2 reported the first case of the United Kingdom coronavirus variant that is said to be more transmissible than others. A 45-year-old woman who returned to Vietnam from the United Kingdom through Can Tho International Airport on December 22 last year has the new variant. The woman, who resides in Tra Vinh Province, has had a medical history of high blood pressure for 10 years, the local media reported. Before returning to Vietnam, her health was in stable condition. However, after entering the country and being quarantined in Tra Vinh Province, she had some symptoms of sore throat and fever. The woman on December 24, 2020 tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus that has recently found in the United Kingdom. As of January 2, as many as 34 countries and territories had reported cases of… Read full this story

Vietnam identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant have 290 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.