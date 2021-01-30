Nation Vietnam determined to curb Covid-19 outbreak in eight days The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,11:45 (GMT+7) Vietnam determined to curb Covid-19 outbreak in eight daysThe Saigon Times Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – Vietnam is effectively controlling the new Covid-19 outbreak and would be able to curb it within eight days, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting of the Government on January 29. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that new Covid-19 cases would be reported in the coming days but the ministry’s quick responses would help fight off the new outbreak. The ministry has sent 1,200 health workers to the northern province of Hai Duong, which is currently the country’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot, to deal with the pandemic. According to Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee Secretary Pham Xuan Thang, the province has quarantined some 3,000 people who had close contact with the Covid-19 patients who mainly reside in Chi Linh, Kinh Mon, Nam Sach and Kim Thanh districts. Thang suggested that the Ministry of Health enhance the Covid-19 testing capacity in the province. Hai Duong also needs support from the Ministry of Defense as it… Read full this story

Vietnam determined to curb Covid-19 outbreak in eight days have 300 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.