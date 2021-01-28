Nation Vietnam detects 82 fresh locally transmitted cases after two-month lull The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,12:41 (GMT+7) Vietnam detects 82 fresh locally transmitted cases after two-month lullThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad get on a bus to a quarantine center. Authorities reported 82 new cases of Covid-19 in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnamese health authorities today reported 82 new cases of Covid-19 in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces shortly after the confirmation of two locally-infected cases in these two northern provinces, ending a two-month lull of the local spread of the coronavirus. Of them, 72 cases are in Hai Duong and 10 others are in Quang Ninh. These cases by community transmission ended Vietnam’s 57-day streak of reporting no new locally-transmitted cases. Speaking at an urgent meeting held this morning, January 28, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam ordered the local authorities of Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and the relevant agencies to ramp up efforts to fight the highly infectious disease. The head of the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control stressed that safety must be ensured for health workers and those working at the frontlines as the… Read full this story

