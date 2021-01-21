Vietnam calls for unity of int’l community in supporting Syria

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN, speaks at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on January 20. (Photo: VNA) New York (VNA) – Vietnam calls for the international community’s unity in supporting war-battered Syria, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN, told United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 20.Constitutional Committee of Syria will convene during the fifth round of talks in Geneva, Switzerland from January 25 – 29, aiming to discuss basic principles of the constitution.Syria is experiencing the calmest period of its conflict over the last 10 months. “But this is a fragile calm. It could break down at any moment,” he added, citing an abrupt escalation of violence in several parts of the country. He later called on parties to the conflict in Syria to strengthen dialogue to seek a solution for the crisis.political process. VNA

