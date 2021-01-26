Vietnam attends APF executive board’s annual meeting

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha is among three Vietnamese representatives at the APF executive board’s annual meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese sub-committee, as the Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) for the 2019-2021 tenure, attended the APF executive board’s annual meeting, which convened virtually on January 25. About 40 delegates, including three from Vietnam, joined the meeting, during which they heard a report by the APF Secretary General on the APF’s operation and response to COVID-19 and discussed orientations and action programmes for 2021 as well as multilateral inter-parliament cooperation projects. The board agreed to continue implementing the APF strategic framework for 2019-2022, focusing on four priority issues under the action program of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF). The issues cover the fight against terrorism and extreme violence; inclusive development and growth; development of public policies on French language education and teaching in the multilingual Francophone community; and implementation of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). The meeting was among activities within the APF’s ongoing 46th annual session, which is scheduled for January 19 – 29. At the upcoming plenary meeting of the… Read full this story
