Vietnam and U.S. celebrate progress on partnership addressing war legacies

It was attended by Deputy Minister of National Defense Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie Damour, and United States Agency for International Development/Vietnam (USAID) Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock.

Over the past year, 1,134 cubic meters of dioxin contaminated sediment have been removed from a lake in a Bien Hoa city public park. In the coming weeks, after restoration of grass and trees in the park, USAID and ADAFC will hand back the land to Bien Hoa city.

This result is the first milestone achieved through the US$ 300 million U.S. Government commitment to restoring the airbase and surrounding areas, which will take 10 years to complete. USAID and ADAFC also signed an additional land handover agreement which will focus on the removal of contaminated sediment over the next two years on the airbase.

The U.S. Government, through USAID and Government of Vietnam partners, including the National Action Center for Chemical and Environmental Treatment (NACCET), also launched a project to provide support for persons with disabilities in eight priority provinces.

USAID has committed US$ 65 million towards this project over the next five years to ensure that persons with disabilities can fully participate in society while improving their overall quality of life.

Additionally, the U.S. Government, through USAID, signed a letter of intent with the Office of the Standing Board for the National Steering Committee on Overcoming the Post-war Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Toxic Chemical Consequences in Vietnam to guide future cooperation and collaboration on joint war legacy communications.

Reported by Chung Anh