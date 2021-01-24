Việt Nam’s foreign policy greatly enhances the country’s position: expert

Singaporean scholar impressed by Việt Nam’s successes13th National Party Congress – new milestone in Việt Nam’s development processNational Party Congress will guarantee present and future of Việt Nam: Cuban journalistArmed forces hold rehearsal in preparation for 13th National Party CongressDate for 13th National Party Congress announced Takashi Hosoda, an expert on the Asia-Pacific from Charles University in the Czech Republic HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external relations has contributed to enhancing the country’s position in the region and the world, foreign experts have said. In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents based in Prague ahead of the upcoming 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Dr. Takashi Hosoda, an expert on the Asia-Pacific from Charles University in the Czech Republic, noted that over the past years, Việt Nam has achieved important successes in external affairs, especially establishing bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms to connect with the world, contributing to creating an environment of peace for national construction and defence. Amid the complicated developments in the world, especially the COVID-19 pandemic that deeply affected international relations, Việt Nam was honoured for successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair 2020, which… Read full this story

