Việt Nam to tighten border controls to prevent spread of COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam chairs a meeting of National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam will tighten border controls to prevent illegal entry as the COVID-19 pandemic is still complex across the world and in Asia. Chairing a meeting of National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam asked localities to strengthen disease prevention and control measures and strictly inspect said measures ahead of and during the Tết (Lunar New Year) celebrations. Localities nationwide were asked to communicate with families whose members have returned from abroad so the returnees can properly report their health conditions and be quarantined. The Ministry of National Defence has assigned more staff to and supported COVID-19 checkpoints along the country's borders. Police and local authorities have regularly visited families whose members are living or working aboard and told them about health monitoring and quarantine policies in case their family members return to Việt Nam. People have been told to report to authorities immediately if they come across anyone suspected of having returned from abroad without quarantining. Hoàng Minh Đức, deputy head of the General Department of…

