Tân Cảng- Cái Mép international terminal in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Development of major ports and port clusters will get priority in the new master plan for the country’s port system for 2021-2030, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Nhật has said. Speaking at a conference held by the Việt Nam Maritime Administration in Hải Phòng City on Wednesday, he said the development of a synchronised seaport network would be essential to meet the burgeoning export demand and keep pace with the country’s socio-economic development. Việt Nam lacks a large international standard port while a number of small ones have inadequate infrastructure, resulting in inefficient port operations, according to the deputy minister. The plan seeks to improve the efficiency of investment in ports, promote marine infrastructure and connectivity with other transport infrastructure and reduce logistics costs. It targets increasing annual cargo capacity to 1.14-1.42 billion tonnes and passenger capacity to 10.1-10.3 million by 2030, and to fulfil these targets, international maritime gateways in the northern city of Hải Phòng, the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and the central economic zone will be given priority for development of major ports and clusters that can accommodate large container… Read full this story

Việt Nam to develop international standard ports have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.