Việt Nam stands firm amid pandemic: international media

Vietnamese citizens returning from France get certificates for completing quarantine. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Foreign media outlets have run several articles highlighting Việt Nam’s economic success in a struggling world plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nikkei Asia Review said Việt Nam’s production sector has had a fast and steady recovery. The country’s open market and signing of numerous free trade agreements (FTAs), particularly the EU-Việt Nam FTA, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), promise great opportunities for growth. The outlet said Việt Nam stands out for its success in controlling the pandemic. According to the latest Asian Development Outlook released by the Asia Development Bank, Việt Nam was estimated to grow more than 2 per cent last year while Thailand contracted by 7.8 per cent. Thanks to its larger market scale and cheaper labour costs, Việt Nam surpassed Thailand in terms of foreign direct investment and export value. The Financial Express quoted the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) as saying Việt Nam has emerged as a low-cost manufacturing base in Asian supply chains, beating India and even China in indicators, including foreign direct investment (FDI) policy and foreign trade and exchange control. The Malaysian-based… Read full this story
