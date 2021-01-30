Việt Nam’s January exports up 50.5 per cent year-on-year

Agriculture and forestry exported $1.8 billion worth of products this month, up 21.4 per cent year-on-year, while fisheries earned $600 million, up 19.6 per cent.— Photo baoquangninh.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s goods exports were valued at US$27.7 billion in January, up 0.2 per cent from the previous month and 50.5 per cent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO). The GSO largely attributed the sharp year-on-year increase to multinational electronics producer Samsung of the Republic of Korea (RoK) stepping up production and export of its new Galaxy S21 series. In January, six items enjoyed export revenues exceeding the $1 billion benchmark, accounting for 67.3 per cent of total exports. Best performers included the heavy industry and mining sector which earned $15.6 billion in export revenue, up 71.6 per cent year-on-year and the light industry and handicrafts earning $9.7 billion from export, up 32.3 per cent. Agriculture and forestry exported $1.8 billion worth of products this month, up 21.4 per cent year-on-year, while fisheries earned $600 million, up 19.6 per cent. The US remained the largest importer of Vietnamese products in January, with a total of $7.5 billion worth of shipments, up 57.4 per cent from a… Read full this story

