Việt Nam posts remarkable economic achievements in 2016-20 period

From a country with a trade deficit, Việt Nam has successfully balanced imports and exports, even gaining a trade surplus. — Photo bnews.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's economy has gained many important and comprehensive achievements in the 2016-20 period, helping highlight the country's success in 35 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) process. Assessing the Vietnamese economic achievements, many international organisations have recently noted Việt Nam as "a legendary story", "a rising star", or "the brightest economy" in Asia. The country is considered the world's success story as its economic growth has been among the world's strongest over the past decade. After 5 years of implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the country's economy has gained many important achievements and outstanding breakthroughs. Restructuring the economy and renewing the growth model of Việt Nam in the direction of increasing the efficient use of all resources and based on quality in the 2016-19 period…

