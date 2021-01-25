Việt Nam Peace Committee hails the entry into force of treaty banning nuclear weapons

A test launch of a US unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Peace Committee has recently released a message hailing the entry into force of the “Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons” (TPNW) on January 22. As the first legally binding international agreement to comprehensively ban the development, testing, production, manufacture, acquisition, possession, stockpiling, transferral, reception, use or threatening to use nuclear weapons – with a view to total elimination, the committee noted that it was an “important milestone” in the fight against nuclear weapons after it was adopted on July 7, 2017. “This victory is an achievement obtained not only thanks to 51 United Nations members who have ratified the Treaty, but also thanks to the efforts and contributions of all peace movements and peace-loving people in the world,” it said. However, the committee noted that the total nuclear disarmament remains a “farfetched vision” when the very countries in possession of nuclear weapons have not signed the treaty and many others are still researching, developing, producing, trading, or threatening to use nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. The Việt Nam Peace Committee called on all governments to “join,… Read full this story

