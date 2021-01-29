Việt Nam improves weather forecasting capacity

A member of staff at the meteorological and hydrological station in Cửa Lò Town, central Nghệ An Province measures sunshine hours during a day. — VNA/VNS Photo Bích Huệ HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has made progress in weather prediction, extending the typhoon and tropical depression forecasting and warning to between three and five days, according to the Việt Nam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration. Government have paid close attention to detailed extreme weather condition forecasting and early warning of natural disasters following the 12th Party Congress document in improving climate change monitoring capacity. Facing more severe weather conditions like floods in the central region last October, the weather forecasting agencies have applied new technology to help predict and issue early warnings of typhoons five days before they make landfall and warning of tropical depression three days earlier. Rainfall warnings and severe cold waves now happen two to three days earlier with the accuracy rate of about 75 to 90 per cent. Professor Trần Hồng Thái, head of the Việt Nam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, said in 2019 and 2020, the industry forecasted accurately weather trends, especially water shortages and saltwater intrusion in the central and southern regions, thereby reducing damage… Read full this story

