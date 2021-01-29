Việt Nam focus on digital transformation and administrative reform

Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Information and Communications speaks at the 13th Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is one of the first countries in the world to issue a programme or strategy on National Digital Transformation, putting the country on par with others more advanced in the world, said Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Minister of Information and Communications as the 13th Party Congress continued discussion of draft documents. Hùng said that this was good news for Việt Nam to fully exploit opportunities brought about by the technology revolution. “Digital transformation is a comprehensive transformation from real space to digital space, allowing the entire operation to be put into digital space,” he said. “This movement is taking place at a rapid rate under three pillars: digital government, digital economy and digital society. Like exploring new lands, the expanding cyberspace will open up a new development space for the country.” Hùng said digital transformation has far-reaching impacts, covering all socio-economic sectors and fields, contributing to increasing labour productivity, transforming operating models, and doing business in the direction of innovation which would enhance the country’s competitiveness. One of the goals of the national digital transformational programme, approved by Prime Minister Nguyễn… Read full this story

