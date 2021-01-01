Viet Nam eyes high-quality coffee exports

A production line in Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corp’s factory in Bac Giang Province. Coffee is among the 10 key export products of Viet Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam Viet Nam is working to develop high-quality Vietnamese coffee as a national product to expand its added value for exports. Coffee exports brought the country US$2.7 billion from an estimated 1.7 million tonnes in 2020, accounting for more than 10 per cent of the world’s coffee value and 18 per cent of market share, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Coffee is among the 10 key products of Viet Nam and the top six products with export value topping $3 billion each year. The country has 664,000 hectares of coffee plantations with a yield of 1.5 million tonnes per year, 93 per cent of which is robusta with the remainder arabica. Vietnamese coffee has been shipped to 80 countries and territories worldwide. However, experts at a conference this week to review national high-quality coffee development said although Viet Nam is renowned for its coffee volume, the country has not gained a reputation for coffee quality due to the low proportion of high-added-value products. To help the… Read full this story

