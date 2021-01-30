Việt Nam among best countries in battling COVID-19: Lowy Institute

Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Singapore are sent to a centralised quarantine facility in Sóc Trăng Province in August 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Hiếu SYDNEY — Việt Nam is among top countries and territories that proved the most successful at containing the pandemic, according to a report unveiled recently by the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia. Researchers at the think-tank collected data from various countries and territories to create an interactive to gauge the relative performance at different points in the pandemic. Figures were calculated for the following indicators of confirmed cases, rates of death and testing. New Zealand topped the rankings, followed by Việt Nam, Taiwan (China) and Thailand. Việt Nam has managed to keep its infections and deaths low, through border closures, localised lockdowns, targeted testing, and mandatory quarantine protocols – which allowed the country to be among the few to actually post positive economic growth in 2020. The assessment came as the country reports new clusters of COVID-19 community transmission with no currently known source of infection on Thursday after nearly two months of no local cases, but health authorities have been responding swiftly. The head of National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control,… Read full this story

